Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are going to have some competition!

Janice Dickinson is engaged to Dr. Robert Gerner, and she's already planning a big wedding.

"I intend to make Rocky the happiest man in the world for the rest of his life," Dickinson, 57, tells Us Weekly of her fiance (nickname Rocky). "I couldn't be happier right now. Oh! And our wedding is going to make Brad and Angelina's look like a trip to city hall!"

The former America's Next Top Model judge has been dating Gerner, a prominent psychopharmacology expert, for about 3 months, a source tells Us. The couple, who met through Gerner's real estate agent son, recently bought a home together and celebrated with a housewarming and engagement party on Saturday, Dec. 15.

"It was love at first sight!" Dickinson told Us. Gerner proposed to the model during a car trip to LAX before she dropped him off to attend a conference, a source tells Us. The two went shopping later for a ring together, and Dickinson proudly showed it off at their party Saturday.

"My children, Nathan and Savvy, are over the moon and so happy their mother is so in love," the newly-engaged star, who has been married three times before, said.

"I had a great time last night and all my friends did too," Gerner told Us. "We complete each other -- our personalities really compliment each other."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Janice Dickinson "Couldn't Be Happier" Over Engagement to Dr. Robert Gerner