Janice Dickinson suffered injuries to her knee and head on Thursday, July 11, when a parking garage gate closed as she was walking underneath it, TMZ reports. Per the site, the incident occurred outside a Rite Aid drug store in Beverly Hills.

Dickinson told TMZ she was knocked to the ground by the metal crossbar on the door. She got up and tried to go about her day, but the pain kept her up at night. On Friday, July 12, she sought treatment at UCLA Medical Center, where doctors discovered she had suffered a concussion.

A photo obtained by TMZ indicates that the former supermodel also hurt her leg. In the picture, she is seen sitting in a wheelchair with her knee bandaged up and a pair of crutches resting in her lap.

The site reports that Dickinson is now recovering at home. However, she said she still feels "pretty horrible."

