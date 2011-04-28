January Jones is getting ready to enter a whole new chapter in her life.

People.com reports that the "Mad Men" star is planning to become a single mother this year.

"January Jones is happy to announce that she is expecting her first child this fall," her rep told the website while keeping mum on any other details.

The star reportedly used a "juice diet" to lose weight for her upcoming film 'X-Men: First Class' and might wind up returning to that regime after her baby is born.

'X-Men: First Class' hits theaters June 3.

