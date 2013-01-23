January Jones is back from the dark side. Two months after dyeing her naturally blonde hair a rich chocolate-brown color, the Mad Men actress, 35, has returned to her roots. Stepping out to promote the movie Sweetwater at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 22, Jones -- who is working with hairstylist Matthew Fugate for her appearances in Park City, Utah -- showed off her once-again lighter locks.

PHOTOS: January's best red carpet looks

Thanks to her role as blonde Betty on AMC's hit drama about New York advertising execs in the mid-20th century, the star's new-old hair color is her most recognizable. But she's never shied away from other shades. As her colorist Jennifer J. (of Juan Juan Salon in Beverly Hills) told Us Weekly in November, "She's just so game!"

PHOTOS: Celebs with crazy-colored hair

"She's been pink and rose gold and red and blonde and all sorts of colors," Jennifer told Us after the actress went dark last fall. (The brunette shade she sported most recently was from Wella Professional's new line, Illumina.) "We're just going through all the different colors!"

PHOTOS: Hollywood hair makeovers

"She's so brave and she loves doing different things," Jennifer added of the single mom to Xander, 16 months. "One time, seven or eight years ago, we made her whole head bubblegum pink! It's fun to do color changes, especially with somebody who looks good in everything."

Tell Us: Do you like January better as a brunette or a blonde?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: January Jones Goes Back to Blonde!