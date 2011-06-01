January Jones' surprise pregnancy couldn't have been more perfectly timed!

As her baby bump grows -- she showed it off in a sheer top last week in L.A. -- the first-time mom-to-be has had a short reprieve between filming "X-Men: First Class," and shooting Season 5 of "Mad Men."

"I've been enjoying a nice break," the actress, 33, told PopSugar in an interview. Due this fall, Jones remains tight-lipped on who fathered her unborn child.

"I've been in a nesting phase just preparing my house and stuff," she explained. "I've had the luxury of a couple months off."

Her "X-Men" costars think she's ideal mom material. "She's a fantastic person," Michael Fassbender told Us at last week's premiere. "She's very sweet. Just in the experience of working with her, she sort of gets up and gets on with it, and I think she'll probably do the same in motherhood."

One guy who's definitely not Jones' mystery baby daddy? Her ex, Jason Sudeikis. "She told him she wanted kids and it turned him off," a source recently told Us Weekly of the Saturday Night Live star, 35. "Jason was bummed out she was on the mommy track. If Jason were the dad, he'd step it up."

