Betty Draper's therapist was a quack.

But that didn't stop mom-to-be January Jones from seeking professional help in real life.

In the June issue of Allure, Jones, 33, opens up about seeing a therapist. "I was traveling so much, and I just needed to make sure I was grounded and had someone to talk to. She talked more than I did, which was hilarious and great and fun," Jones says in the mag, showing off her physique in a retro-sexy bodysuit.

But the Mad Men star isn't completely sold on counseling. "I really like [my therapist]. It was like having a girlfriend. But I'm not going to give her $300 an hour to have the same conversation I could have with my girlfriend."

The actress is expecting her first child this fall and has yet to reveal the identity of her baby's father. One thing she does admit to Allure is the difficulty of guys in Hollywood. "I'm sorry, I need to go away for three months and kiss other men while you stay here," she quips to the mag.

