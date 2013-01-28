January Jones: 'My hair is falling out in clumps'
January Jones' days as a hair chameleon may be over. Speaking to British magazine Grazia Daily during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, the blond-again actress talked about the side effects of her multiple hair makeovers while promoting the movie "Sweetwater."
"I have been every color, and now my hair is falling out in clumps," Jones said. "I've been blond, red with extensions for this film, then blond, then black, and now blond again. I'm going to have to shave it off and wear a wig."
The 35-year-old actress said that while she likes experimenting with new hues, her 16-month-old son, Xander, likes her golden locks best. "I like it all colors," Jones told Grazia. "It makes you feel different according to what color it is, but I prefer to be blond. My son recognizes me in photos when I am blond. He says, 'Mama.'"
Jones, who has never publicly revealed her baby daddy's identity, is "so brave" when it comes to dyeing her hair new colors, according to her colorist, Jennifer J. (of Juan Juan Salon in Beverly Hills).
"One time, seven or eight years ago, we made her whole head bubblegum pink!" the hair pro told Us Weekly in November. "It's fun to do color changes, especially with somebody who looks good in everything."
