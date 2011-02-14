While some celebs can't stand constantly being photographed, January Jones doesn't mind the paparazzi outside her Los Feliz home.

"The weird thing is, it kind of makes me feel safe," the Mad Men star, 33, told USA Today. "I live alone and I feel like they're always watching. If someone were to come in and rob me, there's photographers. It's like the best security system ever."

But photogs aren't the only safety measure Jones has taken. In addition to her "yappy" dog, a Navy SEAL friend gave her a foot-thick steel door for her bedroom. Said the actress, "At night I crank it and it's a safe room."

While she may seem overly cautious, Jones hasn't let her split with Jason Sudeikis last month scare her off from another celebrity romance.

"I'd definitely do it again," she said. "You date whoever you have a connection with. Ideally it would be easier to meet someone not in your business. But what are the chances I'm going to meet some great scientist that understands I have to make out with other guys on a daily basis?"

