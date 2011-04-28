"Mad Men" star January Jones is pregnant with her first child.

The 33-year-old actress, who plays Betty Draper on the hit TV drama, will welcome a baby later this year, but she has yet to name the father.

A spokesperson for the star tells People.com, "January Jones is happy to announce that she is expecting her first child this fall."

Jones was previously linked to Ashton Kutcher and singer Josh Groban before embarking on a romance with Saturday Night Live funnyman Jason Sudeikis last summer. The couple ended its relationship in January.