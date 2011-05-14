HONG KONG (AP) -- Popular Japanese singer-songwriter Yui is eyeing a larger foreign fan base as she went on her first foreign publicity tour in Hong Kong.

The 24-year-old pop sensation, whose full name is Yui Yoshioka, arrived in the southern Chinese financial hub Saturday to drum up support for her first overseas concert in Hong Kong on June 26. Yui performed in the Tsim Sha Tsui tourist district Saturday and was scheduled to perform at a mall later Sunday.

Yui told reporters Sunday that she was encouraged by the volume of fan mail from Hong Kong.

A Sony Music executive presented her with a guitar-shaped trophy at Sunday's press conference in honor of her strong sales in the city, which include two platinum albums and 750,000 song downloads.