We know he's playing The Joker in next year's "Suicide Squad" movie, but come on -- this is a little silly.

Jared Leto stepped out in Paris -- where he's been attending Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2016 shows in recent days -- sporting not only a new hot-pink hair color, but a wacky poncho and brightly patterned leggings on Oct. 2.

Jared's always had fun with fashion -- he wore a lilac Givenchy tux with a pink floral brooch to the 2015 Oscars, after all -- but this Paris look has led at least one media site to jokingly mistake Jared for Miley Cyrus.

The Oscar winner and 30 Seconds to Mars rocker -- who traded his long ombre locks and man bun earlier this year for platinum blond, then lime-green tresses (for his Joker role) -- also showed off his hot-pink hair on Instagram this week while wearing a much less offensive ensemble: a towel.