We must admit, the recent Rolling Stone story about an upcoming mash-up between Kanye West and Jared Leto took us by surprise -- and left us a bit conflicted.

West has recorded with the likes of Jay-Z, Nas, Common, Lil Wayne, Maroon 5's Adam Levine, Coldplay's Chris Martin, the Police, John Mayer and even Taylor Swift -- surely a diverse group, but they're all well-respected entertainers in their own right. Does 30 Seconds to Mars lead singer Jared Leto really belong in that company?

We're not so sure, although the group rerecorded a cover of West's "Stronger" for BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge back in September 2007, and the rap superstar clearly must've liked what he heard. Apparently flattery and/or imitation will get you everywhere with West. How else to explain this odd couple?

And how did the Killers' Brandon Flowers get in that photo? We're so confused.

Turns out that West and Leto have more in common than meets the eye. First of all, West is a well-known college drop-out, and Leto is an art school drop-out. High-five guys! Also, West is an egomaniac and so is Leto, so there's no way this project could tank -- at least not in their own minds.

As for Flowers, he just happened to stop by if you believe Kanye's blogpost. Happened to stop by a recording studio in Hawaii, that is.

Anyway, Leto says they're working on "Hurricane," a track for 30 Seconds to Mars' upcoming LP. Leto says he had West in mind for the track months ago, and that the two had tried collaborating before on a different project.

"The fact that it's slightly more than unexpected makes it really interesting to us," Leto told Rolling Stone. "It's important to us ... to not shy away from new experiences."

OK, so what's in it for Kanye?

"He wanted me to direct a video for him, and that didn't work out for a number of reasons," says Leto. "But that's something we're still going to try to do in the future. We had this song ... I happen to like his singing voice a lot, and I encouraged him to really sing on the track. I thought it would be interesting to get a different perspective, a different voice on it. There was a serendipitous nature to the way everything unfolded with him and I. We're friends, [and] I think there is a bit of a mutual admiration there for each other's work. I think he's a really kind person, and really creative and a fellow work fiend like myself. So, it made sense."

Well, we're glad it makes sense to someone.

When it comes to Flowers potential involvement, Leto was less forthcoming. However, he did say that West isn't the only big name lending talent to the disc.

Wait a second, is that Lindsay Lohan hiding under the Foosball table? We thought so!