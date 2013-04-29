Just a summer shy of their 12th wedding anniversary, Jason Aldean and Jessica Ussery's marriage is over. Seven months after the father of two was caught kissing "American Idol" alum Brittany Kerr, the country crooner has officially filed for divorce, Us Weekly can confirm. According to papers filed in Tennessee on Friday, April 26 -- the same day Us reported that he and his wife had separated -- the reason for the split is "irreconcilable differences."

"This is a really tough time for my entire family," Aldean tells Us Weekly in a statement about the divorce. "Jessica and I have been together since we were teenagers. We've been through a lot of ups and downs over the years as we grew up together as a couple. She will always be important to me because she is the mother of my children, and I know that we will both always make our daughters our No. 1 priority."

PHOTOS: Shocking celebrity splits

"I've learned that everyone always rushes to judgment when they hear news like this," he continues. "That's really hard because no one knows anything about our relationship but us. I understand that because of my job, I have to go through a lot of this in the public eye, but for my girls' sake, I really wish people would give us some level of privacy and at the very least be respectful of them."

Together since high school, the soon-to-be exes initially pledged to do whatever it took to repair their marriage in the wake of Aldean's indiscretion. They even made a joint appearance on a November episode of CBS "This Morning" to show the world that they were sticking by one another.

PHOTOS: Celebs who were caught cheating

"It hasn't always been roses," Aldean admitted of his relationship with Ussery, with whom he has two young daughters, Keeley, 10, and Kendyl, 5. "We've been together for a long time and through a lot of things together. Those are things that most people get to deal with in private, but we didn't have the luxury of doing that."

"Any couple that's been married for 30, 40, 50 years" faces make-or-break moments, he added.

PHOTOS: Women who've been cheated on

Alas, it appears the "Don't You Wanna Stay" singer's mistake was a "breaking" moment. Us Weekly first broke the news of the couple's separation last week, though a source told Us the high school sweethearts had actually separated back in January, three months after Aldean's cheating scandal. "There were obvious problems before the bar kiss, but he finally left earlier this year," the insider said, noting that Ussery didn't attend the ACM Awards with her husband in April.

A rep for Aldean confirmed that the spouses were going through a rough spot. "I can confirm that Jason and his wife are having problems, but there is nothing more to share at this time," the rep told Us. "It's a private family matter, and we hope everyone will respect that he would like to keep it that way."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL:

Get the scoop on why these other couples split

See what these celebs have been up to this week