Entertainment Tonight.

After country singer Jason Aldean and American Idol alum Brittany Kerr were caught kissing last Summer, the Dirt Road Anthem singer and his wife, Jessica Ussery, have officially filed for divorce according to papers acquired by Us Weekly.

PICS: Star Sightings

The couple, who met in high school and were wed for almost 12 years, filed papers for the split in Tennessee on Friday, April 26 citing "irreconcilable differences." The father of two says, "This is a really tough time for my entire family."

"Jessica and I have been together since we were teenagers. We've been through a lot of ups and downs over the years as we grew up together as a couple. She will always be important to me because she is the mother of my children, and I know that we will both always make our daughters our No. 1 priority."

"I've learned that everyone always rushes to judgement when they hear news like this," Aldean continues. "That's really hard because no one knows anything about our relationship but us. I understand that because of my job, I have to go through a lot of this in the public eye, but for my girls' sake I really wish people would give us some level of privacy and at the very least be respectful of them."

Last week Aldean's rep spoke with People in reaction to reports that the couple had already sought divorce.

"I can confirm that Jason and his wife are having problems, but there is nothing more to share with the press at this time. It's a private family matter, and we hope everyone will respect that he would like to keep it that way,"Aldean's rep said.

RELATED: Aldean & Wife Split Amid Divorce Rumors

In November 2012, following news of the scandal, Aldean was hopeful of reconciling with his wife, making a joint appearance with Ussery on CBS This Morning and saying they would so whatever it takes to make the marriage work.

Related stories on ETonline.com:Catherine Zeta-Jones Returns to Treatment

Richards Defends Her Weight: I'm Naturally Lean