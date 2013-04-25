They tried to make it work, but it looks like Jason Aldean and Jessica Ussery have reached their breaking point as a couple. Seven months after the married father of two was photographed making out with American Idol alum Brittany Kerr, the country crooner and his wife have separated, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

According to the insider, the couple's split actually happened back in January. "There were obvious problems before the bar kiss, but he finally left earlier this year," the source tells Us, pointing out that Ussery didn't attend the ACM Awards with Aldean in April.

PHOTOS: Celebs who were caught cheating

A rep for Aldean tells Us that the couple are indeed going through a rough spot. "I can confirm that Jason and his wife are having problems, but there is nothing more to share at this time," the rep says. "It's a private family matter, and we hope everyone will respect that he would like to keep it that way."

Together since high school, the now-estranged spouses pledged last fall to stick by each other in the wake of the "Don't You Wanna Stay" singer's cheating scandal. As recently as November -- two months before the separation -- the 36-year-old superstar and his wife put up a united front on CBS This Morning, telling the hosts they were trying to learn from their mistakes.

PHOTOS: Stars gone country

"It hasn't always been roses," Aldean admitted of his 11-year marriage to Ussery, with whom he has two young daughters, Keeley and Kendyl. "We've been together for a long time and through a lot of things together. Those are things that most people get to deal with in private, but we didn't have the luxury of doing that."

"Any couple that's been married for 30, 40, 50 years" faces make-or-break moments, he added.

PHOTOS: Women who've been cheated on

Aldean's indiscretion was indeed a make-or-break moment -- but at least initially, the couple seemed committed to making it and keeping their family in tact. "Our lives got turned upside down, and it's been a learning process," the singer told Us shortly after the scandal. "When there's kids involved, that's something you've always got to try and protect."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jason Aldean, Wife Jessica Ussery Separate After Cheating Scandal