LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Actor Jason Alexander has apologized for joking during a TV talk show that he considers cricket to be a "gay" sport.

In a blog post, the former "Seinfeld" star explained Sunday what led to his remark on CBS's "Late Late Show." He writes that he at first didn't grasp why some might object to the comment, but that subsequent conversations with his gay friends led him to realize his insensitivity.

Alexendar's remarks came in Friday's show in which he tells host Craig Ferguson that aspects of cricket make it a "gay game" compared to other sports.

The actor's 1,000-word-plus "message of amends" says that the joking remark plays into "hurtful assumptions and diminishments" about people. He also writes that as an actor with many gay friends, he "should know better."