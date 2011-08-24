Jason Bateman is having quite a year.

Following a string of box office hits (Horrible Bosses, The Change-Up), the 42-year-old actor has more reasons to count his blessings: his wife, Amanda Anka, is currently pregnant with their second child.

Amanda's father, singer Paul Anka, broke the news to ET Canada: "I'm going to be a grandfather again. It's another baby girl."

Married since July 2001, Bateman and Anka are already parents to 4-year-old daughter Francesa Nora.

