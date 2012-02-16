Jason Bateman Welcomes Daughter, Maple Sylvie
So sweet!
PHOTOS: Hollywood's new star dads
Jason Bateman is the proud papa of a brand-new baby girl, Maple Sylvie Bateman. The actor's wife Amanda Anka welcomed daughter Maple Sylie Bateman last Friday, the "Horrible Bosses" actor's rep confirms to Us Weekly.
VIDEO: Jason plots revenge in 'Horrible Bosses'
It's the second daughter for the spouses of 10 years, whose older daughter Francesca Nora is 5.
PHOTOS: Hands-on celebrity dads
Amanda's dad, singer Paul Anka, broke news of the second pregnancy back in August, telling ET Canada: "I'm going to be a grandfather again. It's another baby girl."
MORE FROM WONDERWALL:
Meet Beyonce and Jay-Z's Daughter, Blue Ivy!
Robert Downey Jr. and His Wife Welcome A Baby Boy