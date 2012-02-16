So sweet!

Jason Bateman is the proud papa of a brand-new baby girl, Maple Sylvie Bateman. The actor's wife Amanda Anka welcomed daughter Maple Sylie Bateman last Friday, the "Horrible Bosses" actor's rep confirms to Us Weekly.

It's the second daughter for the spouses of 10 years, whose older daughter Francesca Nora is 5.

Amanda's dad, singer Paul Anka, broke news of the second pregnancy back in August, telling ET Canada: "I'm going to be a grandfather again. It's another baby girl."

