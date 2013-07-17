Sweetest news ever for American Pie's Jason Biggs and wife Jenny Mollen: They're having a baby! The actor, 35, revealed that his spouse of five years is pregnant with their first child during a Wednesday, July 17 chat on Chelsea Lately.

"Her breasts look really engorged," Chelsea Handler quipped of a recent photo of Mollen, an actress, writer and artist.

PHOTOS: Celebrity pregnancies

Concurred Orange Is the New Black star Biggs: "Her breasts are very big these days. Would you like to know why?" Following an, ahem, pregnant pause, he continued: "Cause I put a baby in her belly!" Pointing to his crotch, he joked: "It works!"

PHOTOS: Chelsea Handler's celeb BFFs

Former Angel star Mollen herself confirmed the news a few hours later via Instagram with a sonogram offering the undeniable proof. "My new assistant is so f---ing lazy!" she joked.

PHOTOS: Sexiest celeb dads

Costars in 2008's My Best Friend's Girl, Biggs and Mollen, 34, wed back in April 2008.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jason Biggs' Wife Jenny Mollen Pregnant With First Child: Sonogram Revealed!