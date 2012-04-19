ATLANTA (AP) -- Christian singer Jason Crabb won two of the most prominent awards for male artists at the 43rd annual Dove Awards held for the second straight year in Atlanta.

Crabb went home with artist and male vocalist of the year on Thursday night at the Fox Theatre in the city's downtown area. The show will air on April 24 on GMC, formerly the Gospel Music Channel.

Natalie Grant dethroned Francesca Battistelli, taking home female artist of the year. Grant previously won the award four straight years before Battistelli.

After winning her first Grammy, Laura Story continued her stellar year with five awards. Singer Jamie Grace won new artist of the year, and Kirk Franklin ended a five-year drought to win contemporary Gospel Album of the year.