While prepping for his European tour, Jason Derulo has been working at a neck-breaking pace to give fans their money's worth ... literally.

The 22-year-old singer wound up in a neck brace after a recent rehearsal.

"I fractured my neck doing tumbling & acrobatics 4 tour!" Jason tweeted on Wednesday along with the picture above. "Always tryin 2 push boundaries 4 YOU! Like my new chain?"

According to The Hollywood Reporter doctors said the accident could have potentially paralyzed the crooner. Jason's tour was scheduled to begin in Glasgow, Scotland on February 23, but, according to THR, he has canceled all upcoming tour dates.

Warner Bros. reportedly released a press release in which Derulo wrote: "To all my fans who planned to come to the Future History world tour, the pain of letting you down cuts me way deeper than this injury I've sustained. My fans mean everything to me, so I'm praying for a speedy recovery in order to perform for you in the near future."

The pop star's new album Future History is available now.

