No more sparks. Jason Derulo and Jordin Sparks have called it quits on their relationship, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: Celebrity splits

The couple, who have been romantically linked since 2011, publicly confirmed their relationship in January 2012. The split, according to the insider, is hard on both of the singers. "They are both upset. It just wasn't working out," the source says. "It was a lot of travel and hard to work with their schedules."

PHOTOS: 'American Idol' love lives

Sparks, 24, and Derulo, 25, weren't shy about putting their romance on display, constantly gushing about one another in interviews and via social media. Back in Oct. 2012, Sparks told Us Weekly that they were already talking marriage. "It's not a conversation that we're scared about," Sparks said. "You really see the people you love and you go, I don't want to lose you," the "American Idol" season 6 champ added, in reference to when Derulo fractured his neck in January 2012.

PHOTOS: Celebrity couples then and now

The couple were so open about discussing marriage, Derulo even penned his hit song "Marry Me" for Sparks. In an interview with ABC News, Derulo admitted: "The reason why I wrote the song in the first place [was] because I wanted her to know that when the time is right, then it will happen."

On Sept. 10, Sparks posted a cryptic Instagram post about love. In the quote, it read: "Love is working through all the challenges and painful times."

E! News was first to report the story.