Jason Hoppy may not be too happy right now, but at least his daughter is still smiling! After reportedly counter-filing aggressive divorce papers against wife Bethenny Frankel, Hoppy, 41, enjoyed some father-daughter time with their daughter Bryn, 2, in NYC on Jan. 25.

The pharmaceutical executive stepped out wearing a black peacoat, hat and gloves and pushed a bundled-up Bryn in a stroller while talking on his cell phone. Despite the chilly Big Apple weather, Bryn had a huge smile on her face as she held a Minnie Mouse doll and enjoyed the ride.

On Jan. 24, TMZ reported that Hoppy filed his own divorce papers after his Bravo star wife, whom he wed in spring 2010, filed three weeks earlier. In the documents, Hoppy is asking for primary custody of Bryn, child support, and medical and dental expenses. In addition, he is seeking "exclusive use and occupancy" of their $5 million Tribeca neighborhood apartment. The Skinnygirl mogul, 42, is seeking the same things from her ex.

It seems the estranged couple may be trading days with Bryn for the time being. Frankel visited the Children's Museum of the Arts with their daughter on Jan. 24.

Frankel's marriage to Hoppy was documented on her Bravo show Bethenny Ever After. Days after she filed for divorce, Frankel went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and said she "feels like a failure."

"I really put it out there," she said. "I wanted the fairytale. I thought I had it."

