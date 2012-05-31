NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Jason Isbell and Gillian Welch are the top nominees for the 2012 Americana Music Honors & Awards.

Actor and part-time musician John C. Reilly announced the nominations Thursday from The Grammy Museum's Clive Davis Theatre in Los Angeles.

Isbell and Welch are up for the top award of artist of the year with Hayes Carll and Justin Townes Earle. Isbell's "Here We Rest" and Welch's "The Harrow & The Harvest" also are up for album of the year and each was nominated in the duo/group category — Isbell with his band the 400 Unit and Welch with her partner David Rawlings.

Isbell's fourth nod is song of the year for "Alabama Pines."

Alabama Shakes, Dawes, Deep Dark Woods and Robert Ellis are the emerging artist nominees.

The Americana Awards will be held Sept. 12 at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

