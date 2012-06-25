Jason Lee is a dad again!

The My Name is Earl star and his wife Ceren welcomed a son, Sonny Lee, on Saturday, June 16, according to People.

Sonny weighed in at 7 lbs., 6 oz. and was born in Los Angeles.

This is Lee's third child. Sonny will join daughter Casper, 3, and son Pilot, 8, from his prior relationship with Beth Riesgraf.

