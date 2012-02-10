Jason Lee is about to score a hat trick!

The 41-year-old actor's wife Ceren is pregnant with their third child -- a boy due this June -- his rep confirms to Us Weekly.

The Up All Night guest star and Ceren have a 3-year-old daughter, Casper; Lee also has a son, Pilot Inspektor, from a previous relationship.

Lee (who plays Maya Rudolph's beau on Up All Night) and Ceren tied the knot in July 2008, and renewed their vows last November.

