What really happened in Scottsdale, anyway? On Wednesday, Dazed and Confused actor Jason London made headlines once again for a wild, violent night at a bar in Scottsdale, Ariz. -- landing him in jail and looking severely bruised in a mug shot. An arrest report claimed that London, 40, punched a bargoer inside the Martini Grille, was belligerent with cops -- and even defecated in the back seat of the police car.

But a rep for the star says that London was victimized during the incident -- claiming he was subjected to a "brutal attack," and that his injuries "clearly demonstrate skilled and intentionally inflicted injury and harm," he said in a statement.

"The details of the events leading up to the incident are still being worked out with the help of many eyewitness testimonies, people who were there with Jason for the duration of the evening and with the recollection Jason does have," London's rep said Wednesday Jan. 30, according to E! News.

In fact, the rep continues, the evening began as a pleasant one. "Neither Jason nor any of the witnesses we have spoken to have any recollection of anything even feeling like it was going south . . . Everyone was in good spirits and having a good time and there have been no reports of Jason being inappropriate or aggressive in any way. That being said, that is far from the point. Bars are institutions where there are drunk people who are sometimes inappropriate and even sometimes violent."

Crying foul on the security/bouncers at Martini Grille, the rep adds: "It is the bouncers' job to remove the problem and if it is necessary to use force in order to secure the safety of the establishment and patrons they are entitled to do so. It is not acceptable to retaliate with brutality once that has been accomplished."

Shortly after the arrest, London himself Tweeted that he "got jumped by three 250 pound bouncers. They knocked me out and beat me for several minutes...I would never say or do the crap they are reporting. Have faith in me."

