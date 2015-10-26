Off the market! Jason Mraz has been made an honest man.

The singer married his fiancée Tina Carano over the weekend, tying the knot in a private, outdoor ceremony. People magazine reports that about 50 close family and friends were on hand at the Pole Green Church in Mechanicsville, Virginia, where he grew up.

Jason confirmed the nuptials on Instagram. In a photo of his bride, he wrote, "Today I was made the luckiest man in the world." He also changed his bio to reflect that he added a title to his credentials. It now reads, "Singer/Songwriter/Husband."

Jason and Tina originally met through mutual friends in 2007, when both were seeing other people. Four years later, they began dating.

"I felt an instant connection to her and have admired her integrity and practices since day one ... I did always say to myself, 'I hope I meet a girl like her someday,'" he told The Osider earlier this year.

In the same interview, she gushed about her man. "After several years of crushing on him, the stars finally aligned -- and now he's my stud," she said. "We've created a really awesome life together, and we make a great team."