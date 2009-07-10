NEW YORK (AP) --

It's a boy for Jason Priestley and his wife, Naomi.

The actor's representative, Marla Farrell, says the Priestleys welcomed a healthy baby boy in Los Angeles on Thursday. Farrell says the couple refused to offer further details, including the baby's name and weight.

This is the second child for the pair, who have a 2-year-old daughter, Ava.

Priestley, who turns 40 next month, played Brandon Walsh on the long-running '90s teen drama "Beverly Hills, 90210." His wife is a makeup artist.

The couple were married in 2005.

