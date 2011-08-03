It certainly pays to be an action star.

PHOTOS: Jason and other stars with shaved heads

Jason Statham, 43, has purchased Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's 10-bedroom Mediterranean-style home in the Hollywood Hills, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

PHOTOS: Celebrity dream homes

The property includes a guest house and was being offered for $11.5 million. (Stiller, 45, and Taylor, 40, first put their home on the market in 2009 for $12.5 million; they re-listed it this past spring with the lowered price.)

PHOTOS: A-list decorating tips

Stiller and Taylor purchased the home in Outpost Estates (Near the Hollywood Bowl) for $1.825 million in December 1999. Statham -- currently dating Transformers star Rosie Huntington-Whiteley -- recently sold his bachelor pad in the Hollywood Hills for $2.7 million, The Daily Mail reports.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly