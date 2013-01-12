Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde are engaged!

Wonderwall Reporters

Introducing the future Mr. and Mrs. Sudeikis!

Just a few weeks after Olivia Wilde dismissed engagement rumors on Twitter, her "Saturday Night Live" beau, Jason Sudeikis, popped the question, People reports.

An insider tells the magazine that both actors are "so excited ... and very, very happy," about the engagement.

Love bloomed for Wilde and Sudeikis in the fall of 2011, and the couple has been prone to major -- and majorly adorable -- public displays of affection ever since.

Although Sudeikis, 37, recently followed 28-year-old Wilde to Rome to be close to her while she filmed "The Third Person," the pair is prone to hand-holding strolls and passionate smooches in the streets of New York, where they live together.

Wilde, who once said that she and Sudeikis fell "blissfully, hopelessly, wildly in love" with each other after meeting, recently referred to her fiance as "the love of my life" while giggling at one of his "SNL" performances. Sudeikis reportedly asked Wilde to be his wife right after the holidays.

