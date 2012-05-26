Nothing like some support from your significant other! Jason Trawick is so proud of his fiance Britney Spears (who he popped the question to in December), he wants the whole world to hear it loud and clear.

So the star's love and former agent uploaded a short but sweet video message addressed to his soon-to-be-wife, whom he affectionately calls "princess," to his Viddy.com account Friday.

In the homemade clip he says, "Princess, we just completed our first weekend in Austin [Texas] on 'X Factor.' Just wanted to say I'm very proud of you and I love you so much. Congratulations."

"Now get back in here so we can go to sleep," he added, before signing off with a smooch.

Spears responded to her beau's romantic move on her Facebook page Saturday: "Awww love you too Xoxo."

Although Trawick is no longer Spears' agent, he is a co-conservator along with her father, Jamie Spears, a status that was granted to him in April. Together, they oversee the singer's personal affairs, excluding her assets.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Spears and fellow songstress Demi Lovato had signed on to join current "X Factor" judges Simon Cowell and L.A. Reid for the competition's second season. The foursome got right down to work, but even early on the "Baby One More Time" singer seemed to be having some hiccups.

On Thursday, TMZ reported that Spears stormed off "angrily" following a hopeful contestant's cover of one of her hits. The next day, a show source told Us Weekly that the star got up abruptly and unannounced once again, causing her bodyguards and entourage to chase after her.

Still, Spears put any speculation of faltering under the pressure to rest when she tweeted, "Britney walks off??? LOL was just taking a little break people," she wrote. "I am having the BEST time!!!"

