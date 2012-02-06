While most of America was gearing up for Sunday's Super Bowl, fashion-forward consumers were trolling Target stores and target.com to score pieces from Jason Wu's collection, which were released Sunday morning.

And while the Internet did not exactly break like it did five months ago for the Missoni x Target collaboration, Wu's 53-piece collection did sell at lightning speed and nearly sold out online and in stores the same day it launched.

But luckily for those who may have missed the boat, Target confirms that they will be upping availability later this week.

"There will be more available online later this week. We'll share details on Twitter/Facebook," the store tweeted on their Target Style Twitter account to their 28,000 followers. "We have additional shipment arriving very shortly to fullfill orders."

Wu, who has a celeb following including Diane Kruger and First Lady Michelle Obama, designed "American girl in Paris"-inspired pieces for the mass retailer that range in price from $19.99 to $59.99.

Target and Wu's success with the stylish collection comes as no surprise -- the proof was in the pudding last month, when Hollywood’s resident fashionistas turned up at Wu's NYC launch party donning the budget-friendly pieces.

"I'm such a fan of his and I have been for such a long time," Blake Lively, who donned his trench coat, told Us Weekly. "How cool is this though? To see how he's progressed and to be here now, is great. His line is so classic and elegant with iconic shapes and he really knows how to dress a lady -- especially his Target line!"

"I love it because it's young and minimalistic," Chloe Moretz added to Us about the designs. "I think this line is so fun!"

