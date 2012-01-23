Watch out haters -- Jay Cutler has the whole Chicago Bears defense to help him sack negative comments about him and his fiance Kristin Cavallari!

After the news came out Sunday that he and Cavallari were expecting their first child together, the star NFL quarterback took to his Twitter to address the recent comments from their fans and critics.

"Thanks for all the tweets. We couldn't be more excited," the 28-year-old athlete wrote. "We don't usually comment on our relationship, but for the record I never broke up with Kristin. It's unfortunate some people are saying hurtful things during such a joyous moment in our life."

Cavallari, 24, retweeted her beau's message on her own Twitter.

The on-again fiances have experienced quite a few ups and downs in 2011. After meeting in August 2010 through mutual friend E! News host Giuliana Rancic, Cutler popped the question to Cavallari after just eight months of dating in April 2011.

That July, the couple called off their engagement of just three months and sent back their wedding gifts. But after showing up to support each other at their respective gigs (Cavallari was competing on Dancing with the Stars at the time and Cutler was starting the 2011-2012 NFL season), the Laguna Beach alum and the Chicago Bears quarterback mended their issues and announced that their nuptials were back on in November.

"The past year has been interesting," Cavallar told Us Weekly at an Alice + Olivia event in December. "There have been a lot of ups and downs, but overall it's been great."

