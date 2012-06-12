Jay Leno (who celebrated his 20th year on NBC May 25; The Tonight Show airs weeknights at 11:35pm) shares the 25 things you don't know about him with Us Weekly.

1. My first onscreen kiss was with Fran Drescher.

2. I don't drink alcohol -- mostly because I am afraid I'd like it.

3. I knew football wasn't for me in junior high, when I couldn't get the helmet to fit my head.

4. The fastest I have gone in a car is 207 miles per hour.

5. I don't own any shorts.

6. Massages aren't for me.

7. My wife [Mavis, 65] and I have been married for 32 years.

8. No kids, but we have a cat.

9. I am somewhat dyslexic.

10. My favorite comedian growing up was Jack Benny.

11. I am a contributing editor for the London Sunday Times.

12. My draft number for the [Vietnam] War was 273.

13. I don't like soup. It seems like a way for people to screw you out of a meal.

14. I am pretty sure I know the words to almost every song from the mid-'50s to the late '60s.

15. Three people in my family attended West Point.

16. I flunked out of Bentley School of Accounting.

17. I still don't know how I graduated from Emerson College.

18. I'm not sure why, but I used to smoke a pipe.

19. Growing up, I just wanted to make my mom laugh. She's the reason I became a comedian.

20. After moving to L.A., I was picked up twice for vagrancy.

21. At 16, I worked at a Ford dealership washing cars.

22. My favorite book is A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens.

23. My mother came to America [from Scotland] by herself at 11.

24. I do 160 stand-up gigs a year.

25. At age 7, I saw Loving You with Elvis Presley. The girls went crazy and I thought, This business is for me.

