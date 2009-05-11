Jay Leno Announces The Guests for His Final Week
Entertainment Tonight.
The week of May 25th will be the last week that Jay Leno is the host of "The Tonight Show" -- and ET has the list of his final week of guests!
Monday, May 25: Look for Mel Gibson and Lyle Lovett, who will be making his 25th appearance.
Tuesday, May 26: California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger makes his 25th appearance on the show. He will be joined by country music-great Dwight Yoakam.
Wednesday, May 27: Jay's guests include Wanda Sykes and Sarah McLachlan.
Thursday, May 28: The first guest to appear on the "Tonight Show with Jay Leno" -- comedian Billy Crystal -- returns, as does musical guest Prince.
Friday, May 29: The guests for the last episode of "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" will be announced later this week.