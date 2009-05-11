Entertainment Tonight.

The week of May 25th will be the last week that Jay Leno is the host of "The Tonight Show" -- and ET has the list of his final week of guests!

Monday, May 25: Look for Mel Gibson and Lyle Lovett, who will be making his 25th appearance.

Tuesday, May 26: California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger makes his 25th appearance on the show. He will be joined by country music-great Dwight Yoakam.

Wednesday, May 27: Jay's guests include Wanda Sykes and Sarah McLachlan.

Thursday, May 28: The first guest to appear on the "Tonight Show with Jay Leno" -- comedian Billy Crystal -- returns, as does musical guest Prince.

Friday, May 29: The guests for the last episode of "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" will be announced later this week.