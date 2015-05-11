Look out New Orleans! According to a new report, Jay Z and Beyonce are moving into a former church in your town.

Via E!, the couple recently purchased a $2.6 million Spanish Baroque home. The building first housed the Westminster Presbyterian Church and later served as a ballet studio before hip hop's royal couple got the keys.

RELATED: Cannes fashion flashbacks

The 1925-built mansion in the city's Garden District boasts 13,292 square feet, 26-foot high ceilings and three separate apartments. It's also near Solange Knowles' home.

RELATED: Celeb moms on Instagram

The three-story space reportedly also includes seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms amongst its 22 rooms total. Of course, there is also a rooftop deck offering stunning views of The Big Easy.

RELATED: Celeb bodies after baby

Welcome to the church of Jay Z and Beyonce — literally!