--Jay-Z and best bud Chris Martin rang in the New Year together – along with Martin's wife Gwyneth Paltrow, and their kids, Apple and Moses - after sipping D'Usse cognac at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

--Robin Thicke and his wife Paula Patton sharing a kiss at midnight at Bagatelle Restaurant & Supper Club in Las Vegas.

--Jenny McCarthy toasting to her New Year's Eve hosting gig with Ciroc and Perrier Jouet at PH-D at the Dream Downtown in NYC.

--Vinny Guadagnino partying with on-again girlfriend Melanie Iglesias at Joonbug.com's New Year's Eve bash at NYC's AMC 34th Street.

--Jeff Goldblum ringing in the New Year with his jazz band at Crustacean Beverly Hills in L.A.

--The Killers performing two nights in a row at The Chelsea Ballroom at The Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas.

--Skrillex, Calvin Harris, Steve Aoki and Eric Prydz all ringing in the New Year by performing at Surrender Nightclub at Encore Las Vegas.

--Lacey Schwimmer and Kyle Massey dancing the night away at Mohegan Sun's Cabaret Theater in Montville, CT.

--Nicki Minaj counting down to the New Year while hosting a party at Pure Las Vegas.

--John Legend thanking his fans for an amazing 2012 during his concert at Haze Nightclub at Aria in Las Vegas.

--Ne-Yo ringing in the new year with an performance at Nikki Beach in St. Barths.

--T.I. Performing a medley of his hits at the Hennessy V.S New Years Eve Takeover in Miami.

--The Black Keys starting off 2013 at Paige Hospitality Group's The Ainsworth Las Vegas at The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas.

--Rob Kardashian ringing in the new year with Ciroc Vodka at STK in Miami.

--Jessica Alba enjoying spaghetti with Cash Warren and their daughters Honor and Haven to dinner at Scott Conant's Scarpetta in Beverly Hills.

--Brandy Norwood ringing in the new year at LAVO in Las Vegas.

--?Karina Smirnoff celebrating an early birthday dinner with skinny margaritas at Harry Morton's Pink Taco Century City in L.A.?

--Adam Levine dining with the rest of Maroon 5 at Aureole by Charlie Palmer at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

--Courtney Love putting on an impromptu performance for friends like Nur Khan at his spot Electric Room at Dream Downtown in NYC.

--Jude Law explaining how cupcakes are made to his kids while shopping at Sprinkles in Beverly Hills, CA.

--Jimmy Fallon checking out fellow comedian Yannis Pappus at the new comedy club The Stand in NYC.

--Rumer Willis with boyfriend Jayson Blair picking out travel bags from WILL Leather Goods in Venice Beach, CA.

