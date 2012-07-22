She's only six months old, but Jay-Z guarantees that Blue Ivy Carter's footwear collection is already more impressive than yours.

That's the message behind the proud papa's latest guest verse on "3 Kings," Rick Ross' new single off his upcoming "God Forgives I Don't." (Dr. Dre is also featured on the track.)

Boasting about the "millions" hanging on his walls (in the form of Basquiat paintings), Jay raps that his critics "couldn't f--- with my daughter's room" -- or "walk in my daughter's socks," for that matter.

Since Blue Ivy's January 7 birth, Jay-Z, his wife Beyonce, and their friends and family have gone all out to make sure their bundle of joy has the very best clothes, furniture, and accessories.

In March, the tot was spotted rocking $66 Little Marc Jacobs Baby Mouse slippers during an outing with her mom; she also reportedly naps in a $3,500 lucite crib from NurseryWorks VETRO.

In May, Jay (real name: Shawn Carter) opened up during a sit-down with Oprah Winfrey about his parenting philosophy.

"Well, I mean, everyone imagines they'll be a great dad," he admitted. "Until they're teenagers saying, 'Get away from me, Dad. You're embarrassing me!' Right? Everyone imagines that, right?"

Continued the Brooklyn, NY native, "I imagine I'll take things I learned from my mom and things I've learned from raising my nephews and apply that," he explained, adding with a laugh: "Then at the end of the day, I just know I'll probably have the worst, spoiled little kid ever."