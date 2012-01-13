Well that didn't take long! Just hours after the birth of baby Blue Ivy Carter, the hip-hop princess's daddy has released an incredibly sweet song about the lil one. But Jay-Z isn't the first dad to sing about his love for his new baby. Some of the music world's biggest stars have written hit songs about their hours- and days-old tots. Check out our list and tell us: which new father's song is your favorite? (See even more lyrical genius pops by clicking here!)

Jay-ZJust 24 hours after the birth of his daughter, Jay-Z celebrated with the release of "Glory," a song that covers everything from past miscarriages wife Beyonce Knowles experienced, to baby Blue Ivy's conception in Paris, and the new dad's love of his hours-old tot. The recording even features some sounds of baby Blue Ivy cooing in the background.The lyrics of the song include: The most amazing feeling I feel/Words can't describe what I'm feeling for real/Baby I paint the sky blue/My greatest creation was you/False alarms and false starts/All made better by the sound of your heart/All the pain of the last time/I pray so hard it was the last time/Your mama said that you danced for her/Did you wiggle your hands for her?

Chris MartinFollowing the birth of Apple in 2004, Martin got together with his Coldplay bandmates to create a fun music video about babies, fatherhood, and new mommy Gwyneth Paltrow.

Introducing the fictitious band "The Nappies," Martin sang lyrics that included: Sometimes you're happy, sometimes you frown, With your hormones bouncing up and down Sometimes you're happy, sometimes you're sad, But it's a weird nine months that you have had, There's [bleep] going down that you can't disguise, When your boobs gone up ten times the size, The cups gone up from an A to D. It's bad for you but it's fun for me...I'll be there with you, baby, through the thin and the thick, I'm gonna clean up all the poo and the sick, I'll be there to make you happy, And keep everything clean, I'll change the nappy through the washing machine I ain't no baddy... I am your baby's daddy.

Joel MaddenFollowing the birth of his first daughter Harlow Winter Kate Madden, daddy Joel penned a lullaby that he intended to keep inside the family. When his brother and bandmate Benji Madden heard "Harlow's Song," he insisted that it be included on their next album. Joel, who's married to Nicole Richie (together they have another son, Sparrow James Midnight Madden), later said, "I've never written a song like that. It was pretty interesting. It's like a straight love song for somebody. It's a lullaby, and it ended up being on the record. I've never really had the ability to write songs like that. So I guess my life has changed a lot."

The lyrics for the song include: I can't dream without you. When you close your eyes and go to sleep tonight, I'll be right outside your door, dreams will come and they'll take you away, let them bring you back to me. And tomorrow when you wake I'll be next to you, the protection from the day, when the tears fall down your face like morning dew, I'll be there to put a smile on your face, and I'll say…

Lenny KravitzWhen little Zoe Kravitz was born in 1988 to Kravitz and his wife at the time Lisa Bonet, the rocker dad sat down and wrote "Zoe's Lullaby," which eventually became "Flowers For Zoe." The song became a hit when it was rereleased in 1991.

Among the lyrics are: Flowers for Zoe/Love for Zoe/Angels and rainbows/All kinds of things you can call your own/Garden for Zoe/And oceans for Zoe/Jungle gym playgrounds/All kinds of things for you to explore.

