NEW YORK (AP) -- A New York City clothing designer says Jay-Z and his former Roc-A-Fella record label partners owe him $7 million in unpaid royalties for designing their label logo.

Dwayne Walker said in a lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court on Thursday that he created the Roc-A-Fella design.

The lawsuit says the Bronx designer came up with the logo in 1995 when Roc-A-Fella was just starting out. The label is now a subsidiary of Universal Music Group.

The logo features the letter R, a record and a Champagne bottle.

The Daily News says Jay-Z's publicist did not respond to messages seeking comment.