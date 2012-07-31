ATLANTA (AP) -- Jay-Z is taking another step into the pro basketball realm: The Grammy-winning rapper and minority owner of the Brooklyn Nets will serve as the executive producer for the coming "NBA 2K13" video game.

2K Sports announced the partnership with Jay-Z on Tuesday. The rapper, who designed the Nets new logo and color scheme, selected 24 songs for the soundtrack, and offered input for the game's interactive in-game menus and other visual presentations.

Jay-Z said in a statement that his involvement was a "unique opportunity" to collaborate and help produce "NBA 2K13," the latest installment of the best-selling basketball video game franchise. Last year's game sold more than 5 million copies.

"This has been a unique opportunity to collaborate with 2K Sports and be a part of one of the best sports video games in history," Jay-Z said. "NBA 2K13 will be the next evolution in sports and basketball culture, and I'm ready to usher in the new era of the franchise."

Some of the songs featured on the game's soundtrack are Jay-Z's "Public Service Announcement," Kanye West's "Amazing," Coldplay's "Viva La Vida," Roy Ayers' "We Live in Brooklyn, Baby," U2's "Shove It," Nas' "The World is Yours" and an instrumental version of Meek Mill's "Ima Boss." Other music acts featured are Too Short, Eric B. and Rakim, The Hours, Phoenix, Puff Daddy and the Family, Daft Punk, Santigold, The Dirty Projectors, Justice and Mobb Deep.

"He's been unbelievably involved," said Jason Argent, vice president of marketing at Take-Two's 2K Sports. "We've had hour-long sessions and his input has been super valuable. He put together an amazing job creating the soundtrack, and was very integral in the creative visual process of the game. He's a true artist."

The game, which will feature Kevin Durant, Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin on the front cover, is expected to go on sale Oct. 2.

