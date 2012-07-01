Jay-Z pulled a Kanye on . . . Kanye!

At Sunday's BET Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Kanye West got a taste of his own medicine as he and pal/collaborator Jay-Z accepted their Video of the Year award for "Otis."

After Jay-Z, 43, gave his thank yous, he turned the microphone over to West, 35 -- but then immediately interrupted him, quipping, "Hold on, Kanye, I'm gonna let you finish but . . ."

Both Watch the Throne artists cracked up and hugged. It wasn't quite so amiable back at the September 2009 Video Music Awards, when West infamously bum-rushed the stage as Taylor Swift accepted her Female Video of the Year award; while Swift looked on in horror, West rambled that the statue really belonged to none other than Jay-Z's wife, Beyonce, also in contention that year for her "Single Ladies" clip.

Joked West at Sunday's BET Awards of that earlier incident: "[I was] trying to defend your girl!"

Both Jay-Z (real name: Shawn Carter) and West were accompanied by their loves for Sunday's big night, with fellow award-winner Beyonce, 30, and Kim Kardashian, 31, lending their support in the audience.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jay-Z Spoofs Kanye West's Taylor Swift Incident at BET Awards