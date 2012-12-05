You never know who you'll run in to on the New York City subway.

That person sitting next to you, for example? They could very well be an accomplished artist, or, say, an internationally renowned hip hop superstar.

PHOTOS: Meet Baby Blue Ivy Carter!

When Jay-Z took a seat next to artist Ellen Grossman on the R train last month (he was on his way to his eighth and final show at Brooklyn's brand new Barclays Arena), she had a sneaking suspicion he might be kind of a big deal. (His massive entourage and the screaming fans surrounding him may or may not have tipped her off.)

"Are you famous?" Grossman asks Beyonce's hubby as he settles in next to her, in a video of their run-in released by Jay-Z's site, Life + Times.

"Not very, but I'll get there someday," Jay, 43, replies cheekily.

After explaining that he's on his way to a show, Grossman praises him for his decision to take public transit -- and then asks for his name.

PHOTOS: Beyonce and Jay-Z's romance

"Oh you're Jay-Z! I know about Jay-Z!" the NYC native exclaims when she hears his answer.

Click to watch the video of their Brooklyn bonding session.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jay-Z Unrecognized by Artist Ellen Grossman on NYC Subway