Jay-Z has a lot of projects in the works these days, but one that hasn't slipped his mind just yet is a bit more personal: Expanding his family with wife Beyonce.

During a candid interview with Hot 97's Angie Martinez on Tuesday, July 9, the Magna Carta Holy Grail rapper revealed that he would love to have more children one day to keep 18-month-old daughter Blue Ivy company.

"Absolutely, God willing," he replied when Martinez asked whether he'd like to have more kids, joking that he would ideally like "a little basketball team" worth of children.

"Then you could be their agent and their dad at the same time," Martinez said jokingly, referring to Jay-Z's role as founder of new sports agency Roc Nation Sports.

"The world would be a better place," the rapper replied with a chuckle.

During the course of the interview, the 43-year-old music mogul also spoke about getting more comfortable about sharing his personal life, something he had to get used to with the February release of Beyonce's documentary, Beyonce: Life Is But a Dream -- in which the "Love on Top" songstress, 31, revealed plenty about their much-discussed romance, their struggles to conceive and more.

"It gave me a little anxiety, but it was something she had to do," he said of the film. "I had a little bit of anxiety, but it's all good. You feel weird just putting yourself out there, especially when you reveal so much of yourself in your music."

"You feel like, any more and I'm gonna be naked out here!" he added.

The rapper did reveal one little cute tidbit about their home life, however. After sharing that Beyonce has "100,000 amazing songs" that she's been working on for her much-anticipated album, Jay-Z revealed that he and his wife aren't afraid to get a little goofy listening to them all.

"Yeah, [we] dance to it in our socks!" he said with a grin.

