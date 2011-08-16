After three years of marriage, Jay-Z and wife Beyonce have remained famously tight-lipped about one another.

But the 41-year-old rapper (real name: Shawn Carter) couldn't help but gush about his wife's talents as a performer while promoting Watch the Throne, his smash, acclaimed new album with Kanye West.

PHOTOS: Beyonce and Jay-Z's sexy romance

MTV's Rap Fix reports that Jay-Z even compared Beyonce, 29, to the Gloved One himself, Michael Jackson, who died in June 2009 at age 50.

"What I've learned from her is similar to what I learned from Mike [Jackson] - and I know that's blasphemy to compare the two because Mike was such an innovator - but I think she's like the second coming," Jay-Z said during a phone call to Miami, Florida radio station 99 Jamz.

PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's most unforgettable moments

"You know, the hard work and dedication that she puts into her shows. It just makes you want to work harder at your own craft. She's like a machine," he raved of his wife, currently promoting her own album, 4, with intimate shows scheduled this week at NYC's Roseland.

PHOTOS: Beyonce's sexy bikini body

Meanwhile, the rapper lived very, very large on Sunday night celebrating his latest release at LIV Miami on Sunday -- treating guests at the club to a reported $250,000 worth of Armand de Brignac Champagne.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly