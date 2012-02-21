Jayma Mays may be one of the most popular auburns on television, but back in the day, she wanted to be like another redheaded actress"

"When I was maybe 12 I really wanted hair like Nicole Kidman with really tight curls, so my mom thought it would be a great idea for me to get a perm," the Glee actress, 32, told Us Weekly at the Marni for H&M event Friday.

"Then they cut my bangs way back to here," she said, pointing to a spot on the top of her head. "I don't know what was happening in the salon that day. It was a nightmare. I was like a poodle for about a year. But it made me the person that I am today!"

The actress continued that even 20 years later, she's still having a hard time mangaing one beauty issue.

"No matter what I do, I have to brush my brows with clear mascara -- they are insane! There's no taming them," she laughed.

