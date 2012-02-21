Jayma Mays: I Really Wanted Hair Like Nicole Kidman!
Jayma Mays may be one of the most popular auburns on television, but back in the day, she wanted to be like another redheaded actress"
"When I was maybe 12 I really wanted hair like Nicole Kidman with really tight curls, so my mom thought it would be a great idea for me to get a perm," the Glee actress, 32, told Us Weekly at the Marni for H&M event Friday.
"Then they cut my bangs way back to here," she said, pointing to a spot on the top of her head. "I don't know what was happening in the salon that day. It was a nightmare. I was like a poodle for about a year. But it made me the person that I am today!"
The actress continued that even 20 years later, she's still having a hard time mangaing one beauty issue.
"No matter what I do, I have to brush my brows with clear mascara -- they are insane! There's no taming them," she laughed.
