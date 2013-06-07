SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Friends and family of Georgia musician Ben Tucker are planning to say farewell with a New Orleans-style jazz funeral.

The jazz bassist played with greats from Herbie Mann to Quincy Jones. He died Tuesday when a speeding car crashed into his golf cart. Tucker was 82.

Fox and Weeks funeral home says Tucker's funeral has been scheduled for Monday at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Ascension in downtown Savannah. Afterward, musicians who played with Tucker plan to lead a New Orleans-style procession to Ellis Square, where an outdoor concert is planned.

Tucker moved to Savannah in 1972 and became one of the city's best-known working musicians. He played his upright bass at nightclubs and festivals as well as weddings and bar mitzvahs.