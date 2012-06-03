PARIS (AP) -- Grammy-winning jazz musician Al Jarreau has canceled part of a French tour after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

The singer's press team said in a statement Monday that Jarreau's doctors had recommended that he not travel while he recovers.

Jarreau had been scheduled to give concerts in France on June 7, 9 and 10. The statement said he hopes to perform in France later in the month.

The statement said the 72-year-old musician, who has won Grammy awards in jazz, pop and R&B, "deeply regretted" the cancellations.