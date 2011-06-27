Will Smith and Jazzy Jeff are in talks to return to the stage together for a series of "pop-up" shows.

The Hollywood actor first made his name in the music world with his pal as DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, and went on to carve out a successful solo rap career as well as working as a major film star.

They have remained close over the years and Jazzy Jeff recently visited Smith on the set of his new movie, "Men in Black III," in New York - and the conversation turned to potential performance opportunities.

Jeff - full name Jeffrey Townes - insists that if they do plan some shows this year, they will be short, surprise appearances.

He tells Allhiphop.com, "We actually had a conversation about doing some pop-up performances on people. We might do "Brand New Funk" and "Summertime" and walk off. It's just crazy him being the number one movie star in the world... I tease him all the time and (we are) trying to find the time to do it."